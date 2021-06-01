Dame Okowa worthy partner in Stronger Delta – Ifeajika

Kindly Share This Story:

The wife of the Governor of Delta, Dame Edith Okowa, has been described as a distinguished woman of substance and committed partner in the sustained drive by Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration towards a Stronger Delta.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in a statement to congratulate Dame Okowa on her 60th birth anniversary, said that she had contributed remarkably to the success of the Okowa administration, especially through her philanthropic programmes.

He extolled the Governor’s wife for being a very supportive and reliable pillar to her husband and the entire family.

According to Ifeajika, Dame Okowa is celebrating 60 years of great accomplishments and I urge her not to relent in her mission to give succour and hope to the less-privileged in the society.

“The activities of the 05-Initiative have continued to attract positive narratives, particularly from well-meaning Deltans and Nigerians.

“On behalf of the Governor’s media team, I congratulate our loving mother and outstanding philanthropist, Dame Edith Okowa.

“Your Excellency, your passion to provide care for the sick, Nigeria Correctional Services inmates, orphans and other less-privileged, stands you out as a great woman of compassion.

“As an Evangelist and mother of inestimable value, you have impacted hugely on your family and the State.

“It is our prayer that God will continue to grant you good health, wisdom and grace in your avowed commitment to the well-being of women and children.

“We join your family, friends and associates in celebrating and praying for you, a worthy child of God, on this joyful day of your birth anniversary,” he said.

Ifeajika prayed that Almighty God should keep the Governor’s wife in good health to continue her noble deeds, especially with her 05-Initiative and to remain a great pillar of support in her family.

