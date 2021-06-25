The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has cautioned general public to be wary of activities of some unscrupulous elements impersonating its officers on social media.

The Customs’ Public Relations Officer, Mr Joseph Attah, gave the warning in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

“The attention of NCS has been again drawn to the proliferation of fake social media accounts in the name of Senior Customs Officers purportedly auctioning assorted seized goods and in some cases conducting recruitment exercise into the Service.

“The miscreants are now advancing their nefarious activities with false testimonies by supposed beneficiaries of auction sales thanking the Customs Public Relations Officer, DC, Joseph Attah and other senior Customs Officers for their ‘facilitation’,” he said.

Attah said the fake information circulating in the social media did not emanate from the customs, as social media had never been a platform used for serious things like auction, recruitment or award of contracts in the Service.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to disregard the purported testimonies via pseudo social media accounts.

“For the avoidance of doubt, NCS e-auction official link is app1.trade.gov.ng/eauction

“The Service official website and other social media handles are; Website: www.customs.gov.ng, Facebook page: Nigeria Customs Service, Twitter: @CustomsNG, Instagram:official _Customsng, Radio: ncbn 106.7fm, TV: ncbn via startime channel 193.

“The Service by this notice, hereby advises members of the public to be wary of these fraudsters who are out to defraud gullible Nigerians as efforts and resources are being fully mobilised to track and arrest them to face the wrath of the law,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria