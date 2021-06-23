By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

The cult war which has bedevilled Eket Local Government of Akwa Ibom State in recent times has taken a frightening dimension as no fewer than three persons were reportedly killed over a girl.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Monday at Usang Afianwe, a popular , but flash point area in the oil city.

The source stated that the killing of the trio resulted from a fight between two rival cult groups, Axe Confraternity and Klans over a girl at a popular spot at Afaha Uqua Street.

The source said: “the fracas started on Monday, June 21 and we lost a vibrant young man.

“We all know the club house at Afaha Uqua, where they sell all sorts of hard and contraband drugs and where those loose girls hang around.

“All the cult wars in Eket start from there and it’s high time the government shut the place to stop all these cult wars in Eket.’’

According to him, one Klans cult member and two Axe cult members have so far been killed in the renewed cult war.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in Akwa Ibom, Odiko Macdon, a Superintendent of Police, said that the Command would verify the information about the incident.

“I have not received any report on the incident. However, we shall investigate and get back to you.

“We will get the needed contacts, but I can’t talk now,’’ Macdon said.