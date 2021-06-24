Mr. Haruna Jalo-Waziri, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc (left) receiving the Golisano Health Leadership Award 2020 from Mr. John Momoh

By Nkiruka Nnorom

Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc, Nigeria’s capital market infrastructure, has bagged the prestigious Golisano Health Leadership Award 2020, a premium recognition of its significant contributions to Special Olympics’ Health programmes and the promotion of equal access to healthcare, wellness, and fitness for people with Intellectual Disabilities (ID) in Nigeria.

The Golisano Health Leadership Award is the highest honour that Special Olympics awards to health partners who are on the frontlines of bringing essential health care services to people with intellectual disabilities.

Commenting on the award, the Chief Executive Officer of CSCS Plc, Mr. Haruna Jalo-Waziri, who received the award, said: “This award is a great honour, a privileged recognition of our commitment to human welfare, especially amongst one of the most important segments of the society, people with intellectual disabilities, who have consistently made this country proud through their dedication to excellence.

“Being an integral part of our business sustainability principles, we take seriously our social responsibility, as we believe in the mutual prosperity of our communities.

“We would continue to invest in the socio-economic wellbeing of our society, with particular interest in ensuring everyone, irrespective of age, gender, ethnicity, race as well as physical and intellectual ability, has access to basic and required healthcare.

“People with intellectual disabilities are an important part of our society and we must give them equal opportunity and indeed all relevant support to fulfill their aspirations.

“We are proud of the Special Olympics and we would sustain our partnership with this incredible not-for-profit organization which is uplifting the standards of living of people with intellectual disabilities, helping to discover their unique capabilities, providing the platform for realising their dreams and giving hope to these, especially talented fellows in the society.”

