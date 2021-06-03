Designates 20 health facilities as ‘supersites’

By Sola Ogundipe & Gabriel Olawale

The Lagos State government has said that only persons that have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be attended to during the continuation of the phase 1 exercise for administration of the second dose.

The State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this in a statement on the tweeter handle of the state ministry of health, said persons yet to receive the first dose should stay home for the time being.

“We are no longer able to administer the first dose of the vaccine to anyone for now until phase 2 of the vaccination exercise begins, so those who are yet to be vaccinated should kindly stay at home until more vaccines are available in the state.

“The administration of the second dose is a continuation of Phase 1 COVID-19 vaccination exercise that started on the 12th of March, 2021. For anyone to be fully vaccinated, two doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine are required with an interval of 6-12 weeks.

“The second dose will be administrated on working days (Monday to Friday) across our approved 88 health facilities till the 9th of July 2021.

“I’d like to implore the people who have received their first dose to proceed to the health facilities where they got their first dose on their scheduled appointment dates to avoid overcrowding and overwhelming the health workers.”

Abayomi said every vaccinated person should visit the health facility where they got their first dose with their vaccinated cards so that the process is seamless and their data is accurately captured.

“We have enough vaccines for everyone that received their first dose. Clients whose next appointment might have fallen on weekends should proceed for their second dose on the next available working day.”

Abayomi also disclosed that one health facility in each of the 20 LGAs has been designated as a supersite where people who are unable to go to the health facility where they got their first dose due to unusual and unavoidable circumstances would be able to get vaccinated there.

He said Lagos state received 50,774 vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from the Federal Government and began the vaccination of eligible persons on the 12th of March 2021 which went on for over 20 working days.

“Another 4,700 vials of the vaccines were received on the 8th of March 2021 and the vaccination exercise was extended for another 10 days from 10th to 21st of may, 2021 for people above 18 years that were yet to be vaccinated.

“The total vaccines received were divided into two so that all vaccinated persons would have access to their first and second dose.”

He said citizens who got the first dose of the vaccine abroad should text their details to 07065075975 for information about their vaccination point.

Vanguard News Nigeria