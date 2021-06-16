Courts in Makurdi on Tuesday resumed sitting after shutting down for about three months due to the Judiciary workers’ strike.

The industrial action was suspended on June 9, to pave way for the implementation of Judiciary autonomy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the courts were overwhelmed with accumulated cases as many suspects were arraigned and remanded, with others granted bail.

At the Chief Magistrate Court, three kidnapping suspects, Abubakar Usman, Ekoja Danladi and Emaikwu Adole all of Otukpo Local Government Area were remanded at the Correctional Centre, Makurdi.

They were alleged to have conspired and kidnap the son of one Jonathan Odoba of Otukpo town.

The prosecutor, Insp Friday Kanshio, told the court that the suspects were among the five gunmen that invaded the house of the victim on May 8.

Kanshio said that they shot sporadically before abducting the child after which they received a ransom of N500, 000 for his release.

The Magistrate, Mr Vincent Kor, did not take plea of the suspects and adjourned the case until June 29, for hearing.

Also, the Upper Area Court remanded three suspected armed robbers from Logo Local Government Area, who were alleged to be among a six-member gang that killed one Iorahuan Vershima on May 26.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Veronica Shaagher, alleged that after killing the victim, the suspects buried him in a shallow grave before taking away his two bags of dried cassava and yam flour.

The Judge, Rose Iorshe, adjourned the case until July 20, for hearing.

Vanguard News Nigeria