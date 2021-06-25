Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun state on Thursday sentenced one Tunde Olapade, 29, to life imprisonment for raping a 7-year-old girl.

Prosecuting counsel, Mosunmola Ogunkola, a principal state counsel, had told the court that Olapade committed the act against the girl, the child of his neighbour, on October 5, 2012 at Owode lane, Igbona area, Osogbo.

Olapade was arraigned on three counts bordering on rape, indecent assault and defilement contrary to sections 358, 360 and 218 of criminal code law, Cap.34, volume 11 Laws of Osun State, 2002, respectively.

Olapade pleased not guilty to the charges preferred against him

Testifying before the court at the trial stage, the victim told the court that Olapade called her while she was playing with her younger sister in front of the house and took her to a toilet at the backyard, where he defiled her and instructed her not to reveal the incident to her mother.

She further disclosed that Olapade is a cobbler and his mother has a grinding machine where she grind pepper.

The victim’s mother, Mrs Sadiat Adejumo told the court that she got knowledge of the incident, when she discovered that her daughter could not sit well while performing ablution and inquired what happened.

Another witness, Dr. Femi Ala a medical expert, consultant Gynecologist from the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, now UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital Osogbo told the court that there was a prolapse and the protrusion of the urethra wall a content of the body which was supposed to be within.

Defence counsel, Tiamiyu Adegboyega in his written address urges the court to free the defendant from all the charges against him, plea declined by the court.

In her ruling, Justice Olayinka Ayoola the prosecution has proved her case beyond reasonable doubt and find the defendant guilty as charged on the charges.

Vanguard News Nigeria