Court remands IPOB leader, Kanu in DSS custody, fixes July 26 for resumption of trial

Nnamdi Kanu in handcuffs.

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, remanded the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS.

Trial Justice Binta Nyako gave the remand based on an application that was brought the Federal Government.

Justice Nyako ordered that Kanu, who was arrested outside the country by the Interpol and brought back to the country on Sunday, should remain in custody till July 26 when his trial will resume.

The court proceeding took place barely 15 minutes after the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami(SAN), disclosed to journalists that Kanu had been arrested.

Malami, who addressed the press in company of the Inspector-General of Police and spokesman of the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunnaya, kept silence on where Kanu was arrested.

He, however, disclosed that Kanu would be tried on charges bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, unlawful possession of firearms and management of an unlawful society.

He alleged that it was his inciting broadcasts that led to loss of lives and destruction of properties in the South-East region of the country.

Meanwhile, the IPOB leader was brought to court on Tuesday by heavily armed security operatives from both the DSS and the Nigerian Police Force.

Recalled that the trial court had, on March 28, 2019, issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the IPOB leader after it revoked the bail that was earlier granted to him.

Placing reliance on Section 352(4) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, ACJA, 2015, the court equally okayed Kanu’s trial in absentia.

Kanu, whose whereabouts was unknown since September 2017, was hitherto answering to a five-count charge FG entered against him and three other pro-Biafra agitators— Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi.

Shortly after he was declared “missing”, trial Justice Nyako, on February 20, 2018, okayed separate trial for the other three defendants.

The IPOB leader, who has dual citizenship, was before his arrest on Sunday, reportedly sighted at various locations outside the country, including Jerusalem and the United Kingdom.

