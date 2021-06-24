An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday, ordered the remand of a 64-year-old man, Durodola Kayode, in the correctional centre in Ado-Ekiti for allegedly raping his step-mother.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is being tried for rape.

The Prosecutor, Insp Adejare Elijah, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 13 at Ayetoro-Ekiti.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 358 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

He urged the court to remand the defendant in the correctional centre, pending legal advice from the Office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the plea of the defendant was, however, not taken.

ALSO READ: Businessman in court for allegedly impregnating 15-year-old girl

The Magistrate, Mrs Mojisola Salau, ordered the remand of the defendant in the correctional facility, pending issuance of legal advice.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till July 5, for mention.

In another development, a 29-year-old man, Owajulu Tobi, was ordered to be remanded in the correctional centre in Ado-Ekiti over alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl.

The Prosecutor, Insp Adejare Elijah, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 15 at Emure-Ekiti.

He said that the offence contravened Section 358 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in the correctional centre, pending legal advice from the Office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The plea of the defendant was, however, not taken.

The Magistrate, Mrs Mojisola Salau, ordered the remand of the defendant at the correctional centre, pending legal advice.

She adjourned the case till July 5, for mention.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria