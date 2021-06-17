.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A suspected cultist, Azeez Mudasiru, 20, was on Thursday remanded at Ilesa correctional centre over an alleged murder by an Osogbo Magistrates Court.

Madasiru was arraigned before Magistrate Adijat Oloyade on five counts bordering on conspiracy, murder and being a member of unlawful society.

Police prosecutor, ASP John Idoko told the court that the defendant shot one Abifarin Kazeem leading to his death and also cut off the loft wrist hand of one Usaman Jamiu with a cutlass which led to his death.

Idoko added that the defendant committed the acts on December 28, 2020 at Oke-Odo and Isale Agoji area in Ejigbo around 12noon.

According to the prosecutor, Mudasiru and others now at large also illegally belong to an unlawful society, ‘Aiye and Eye”, confraternity.

He added that the crime allegedly committee is contrary and punishable under sections 324, 319(1), 516, and 64A of the state criminal law 2002.

However, the defendant’s plea was not taken due to the nature of the offence.

Mrs Oloyade ruled that the police should duplicate the case file for the Director of Public Prosecution’s counsel and adjourned the matter till Wednesday, August 25, 2021 for mention.

