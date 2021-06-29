By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

Two women have been convicted and sentenced to prison for trafficking a four-year-old boy in Rivers State.

Three suspects were arrested for stealing, selling and buying the little boy identified as Emmanuel Uwana.

The little boy was picked from Umudogo village in Igboo-Etche in Etche Local Government Area of the state but sold as a Community in Aba, Abia State.

The Magistrate Court in Port Harcourt, yesterday, which convicted and sentenced the duo Favour Ifeoma-Godwin (1st Defendant), and Ada Ogbonna-Egbere (3rd Defendant) discharged and acquitted the second defendant in the matter Kodirichi Nwankwo

The three women were arraigned before the court on four counts bordering on conspiracy, child theft, and trafficking.

However, after months of legal battle, the Chief Magistrate, Felicita Amanze, sentenced Favour Ifeoma-Godwin who is the first defendant to 15-years while Ada Ogbonna-Egbere to ten years imprisonment with hard labour.

Amanze in her judgment discharged and acquitted Kodirichi Nwankwo, who had a boy that is now two year of age while inside Port Harcourt correctional Facility.

Amanze noted that Nwankwo had been remorseful in her activities during the prosecution of the case, adding that she was consistent in attending to court sittings throughout the two years the matter lasted alongside the baby she gave birth to in prison.

The Chief Magistrate found Favour Ifeoma-Godwin guilty of stealing and conspiracy while Ada Ogbonna-Egbere, who the court described as chronic and serial lier was found guilty of buying Emmanuel Uwana, who was sold to her N35, 000.

Vanguard News Nigeria