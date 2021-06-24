A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano on Wednesday sentenced two men: Abubakar Adamu, 30, and Haruna Musa, 28, to three months in correctional centre for breach of trust.

The defendants, who reside at Kumbosto Local Government Area of Kano, pleaded guilty to the three-count charge of conspiracy, breach of trust and cheating.

Chief Magistrate, Ibrahim Khalil, sentenced the defendants to one month in correctional centre each for conspiracy or a fine of N7,000.

He also sentenced the defendants to two months in correctional centre each for breach of trust or a fine of N10,000.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mrs Asma’u Ado, told the court that one Isah Murtala attached to Hamidu Bako and Son Company, Sharada Quarters in Kano, reported the case at Gwale Police Division Kano, on March 27.

Ado had alleged that the defendants conspired and stole the complainant’s Timber wood and Motor vehicle truck without her consent.

She said that the offence contravened the provision of Sections 97,312 and 323 of the Penal Code.

