By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Magistrate Bose Idowu of an Ile-Ife Magistrate Court has sentenced one Toyin Idowu to 18 months imprisonment for stealing an industrial sewing machine valued at N105,000.

Idowu declared the defendants guilty as pleaded and ordered that the culprit should serve the jail term without the option of a fine.

According to the Magistrate, the judgement would serve as a deterrent to others with intention to commit a similar act.

Earlier Police prosecutor, Inspector Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that Idowu broke into the house of one Abdulhameed Toheeb on May 28, 2021, around 1 pm at Modomo area, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

He added that the defendant, having forcefully entered the house, stole: one Hisense plasma TV valued N72,000; one industrial machine cost N105,000; wrist watch valued N70,000 and box of jewelries, valued N50,000.

Other stolen items include: small collection perfume valued N4,000; a pair of sandals valued N15,000 and power bank valued N17,000.

The Prosecutor stated that the offence contravened sections 383, 390(9), 411 and 412 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

Vanguard News Nigeria