The three members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) who were detained for alleged involvement in arson and violence at Igangan have been ordered to be released by an Iyaganku Magistrate court.

The trio, Awodele Adedigba, Dauda Kazeem, and Hassan Ramon, were detained in March 2021 after they arrested a suspected kidnapper Iskilu Wakili.

They were said to have earlier been taken to Abuja by an impeccable source.

Wakili and his aides had been fingered in spate of kidnappings igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government area of Oyo State.

One of the chieftains of the Yoruba Council of Elders had told Vanguard that someone allegedly saw Wakili in Ilorin during the Ramadan.

The three detainees appeared before the magistrates court which was presided over by A.O. Amzat.

They were discharged and acquitted after the state’s Directorate of Public Prosecutions failed to prove to the court that the OPC men were guilty as charged.

Counsel for the defendants, Akwarandu Adetoun, said the magistrate struck out the case and ordered the release of the accused.

The OPC Coordinator in Oyo State, Mr Rotimi Olumo, who also confirmed the release of the accused persons had absolved his men of the allegations levelled against them.

A member of OPC who preferred anonymity said the undue detention of their men for trumped-up charges angered the association wondering why culprits could be let off the hook and the innocent would be made to suffer.

Meanwhile, Vanguard gathered that youths and local security agents now keep a 24-hour vigilance on the agrarian town.

