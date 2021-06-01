Councillorship aspirant narratives how hoodlums disrupt APC LGA Primary in Surulere, leaving two persons dead

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ifeanyi Okolie

Following the violence that marred the Saturday, May 29, 2021, Local Government Election Primaries of the All Progressive Congress, APC, at Surulere Ward E1, that saw the eventual killing of two persons and left several orders injured, Hon. Babatunde Thomas, a Councillorship aspirant, has said that the two persons killed were his supporters and not rival cult members.

Thomas in an interview with Vanguard narrated how his supporters were attacked on Hastrup, Cole street, Surulere Lagos State, by armed thugs alleged to members of the Ojuelegba Branch of the Road Transport Employee of Nigeria, RTEAN, leaving two members of his supporters’ dead, while several others sustained serious injuries.

Thomas also alleged that the RTEAN thugs who attacked and killed his supporters were working for a currently serving member of the Federal House of Retrospectives who he said have an anointed.

He explained that the serving house of a Rep member representing one of the constituencies in Surulere LGA, had allegedly approached and asked him to step down for his anointed candidate contesting the Surulere Ward E1 Councillorship elections and when he refused the thugs from RTEAN attack and unleashed mayhem on his supporters.

In his interview, he said; “On Tuesday, May 25 2021, my supporters and I were expecting the list of already screened candidates for elective positions to be pasted at the party secretariat, but to our surprise, the list of Surulere LGA was excluded and no satisfactory reason was given for the omission.

The omission persisted until Thursday, May 26, 2021, and there no explanation from either the State Party Chairman, or the Local Government Party Chairman, but by Thursday night we discovered that a candidate has been screened and selected as unopposed. We protested at the party secretariat, and I was screened by the committee and verification was carried out, then my name was returned to the list of aspirants.

On the date of the primaries, 29th May 2021, the day of the primaries. The primaries were to be held at Anglican primary school, Ibidun. but late Friday night we got information that the venue has been changed and the new venue was not communicated to us.

However, our supporters were already being intimidated and harassed with physical violence by the members of the Ojuelegba branch of the RTEAN and it was alleged that Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the present speaker of the House of Reps, sent them.

Then our efforts to find the new venue for the primaries were impossible on the morning of Saturday, May 29, 2021, by the LGA party chairman who initially told us it would be held at Shamsudeen Primary School. Only to be informed that the venue had been reverted back to Anglican Primary School.

While we were waiting, we got calls from the party leaders with directives from Hon. Gbajabiamila, for me to step down for his anointed candidate. Ten Minutes after I rejected the offer, Things took a turn for the worse. At about 1:00 p.m while I was in the company of my supporters at our ward in Hastrup, Cole street, we were attacked by well-coordinated and armed thugs consisting of the said RTEAN members who unleash mayhem on us, inflicting injury and killing Two of my supporters.

Immediately the policemen and some soldiers besieged the area, but rather than rescuing us, they started arresting my supporters, who they accused of cult members. I am a law-abiding and responsible member of society and I don’t belong to any cult group or association. I have lived all my life In Surulere which can be attested by all. I need justice for my supporters who were killed and their killers should face the law.” He pleaded

