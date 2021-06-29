.

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Kano State Deputy Governor, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna has called on implementing states of the Agro-Processing Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS)Project to copy and follow the footsteps adopted by the Kano State which has yielded positive results in productivity enhancement.

Gawuna made the call when he organised a dinner for the National team who were in Kano for a review and planning meeting of the implementation progress of some components of the project.

Gawuna said the states were not in competition hence the need to collaborate and work together to achieve the desired results.

He said the state was able to achieve the successes with the support of the government and others.

According to him, “what the SPC are suppose to do is to collaborate. Let Kano learn from Enugu while Enugu learn from Kogi and they (Kogi) should also learn from Kaduna because it is about collaboration and not competing.

“Let see how they can replicate what was done in Kano or in other words because the value chain may differ in different states. What do they apply on this value chain, let us apply on our own value chain and see how we can excel too.

“I get to know about some of the good things happening in APPEALS from the people who are benefitting.

“The Green houses are very expensive and a common farmer cannot afford it but today morethan 300 women are owners of this.

“In general, the APPEALS project is something worth commending,” Gawuna stated.

Similarly, the National Project Coordinator, Mohammed Sani Jobdi commended Kano State for the successes so far recorded in the state in the areas of value addition, productivity and processing among others.

He said the review meeting would offered it the opportunity to look at the work plans and strategize towards it implementation.

Earlier, the Kano State Project Coordinator, Hassan Ibrahim said the APPEALs project has positively touched the lives and also enhanced the productivity of farmers in the state.

Ibrahim, said that many technologies were provided to the farmers to enhance productivity and reduce post harvest losses.

Ibrahim explained that the use of combined harvesters by farmers had reduced production losses by at leat 30 per cent.

“Yesterday, a farmer told me that on a field where he used to get 80 bags, he now gets 105 bags of rice because of using the combined harvester brought by this project,” he said.

He said that the SME’s contributed 30 per cent for the support while the project provided the remaining 70 per cent.

“So, the livelihood of farmers has been improved by using the combined harvester.

“If a farmer is to cultivate two hectares, with combined harvester, he will cultivate five hectares and above,” he said.

Meanwhile, the APPEALS project is been implemented in states of Kano, Enugu, Kaduna, Kogi, Cross river and Lagos.