COPA AMERICA: Neymar stars as Brazil rout Peru 4-0

Neymar celebrates his goal as he sent Brazil 2-0 in the 68th minute against Peru at the at the Conmebol Copa America 2021 football tournament group phase in Brazil. Photo: MarcelloxDias

By Temisan Amoye

Favourites Brazil made it two wins from two matches in the Copa America, as they defeated Peru 4-0 on Thursday on home turf at an empty Estadio Nilton Santos in Rio.

Left back Alex Sandro fired Brazil 1-0 ahead, smashing in a volley after being set up by Gabriel Jesus in the 12th minute. Brazil were almost two goals up, with a dangerous Fabinho effort narrowly missing the Peruvian goal.

Danilo struck from range, narrowly missing out in the 52nd minute. VAR overturned a penalty after Neymar was adjuged to have gone down easily.

Neymar would not be denied as he struck a low effort from outside the box in the 68th minute. The goal marked Neymar’s 68th international goal inching closer to Pele’s record of 77, scoring in Brazil’s last four matches.

The PSG forward was a constant livewire, drawing fouls, and came close to increasing his tally with two free-kicks, and a long effort from range.

City forward Jesus gave way for Roberto Firmino as Brazil pressed for more goals. Peruvian keeper Gallese made a great save parrying a first-time Richarlison curler in the 73rd minute.

Peru failed to create clear chances but could have pulled one back shockingly Valera sent his effort over the bar in face of an open goal.

Brazil’s Richarlison celebrates after scoring to put Brazil 4-0 up against Peru C at the Conmebol Copa America 2021 football tournament group phase in Brazil. Photo: AFP

Brazils third came as Everton forward Richarlison receiving a through pass from Neymar set up Everton Ribeiro who scored his first international goal for the Selecao.

Richarlison turned scorer after turning a rebound from Gallese on his second attempt to put Tite’s men 4-0 up in the third minute of extra time.

The result the latest in a string of impressive performances that has seen the tournament favourites go six games without conceding a goal.

Vanguard News Nigeria