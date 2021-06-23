INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has insisted on the June 28 commencement of its Continuous Voter Registration CVR exercise, saying it would at least run for the next year.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this on Monday in Abuja during the second quarterly meeting with Media Executives.

He said; “The expansion of voters’ access to polling units prepares the ground for the discharge of another important responsibility of the Commission. The registration of eligible Nigerians as voters is one of the immediate tasks before the Commission. Consequently, in the next one week i.e. Monday 28th June 2021, the Commission will resume the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) nationwide.

” In doing so, the Commission is introducing a portal to enable eligible Nigerians to commence registration as voters online before completing the exercise physically at designated centers nationwide. This is the first time a major exercise of this nature is handled partially online consistent with the Commission’s commitment to continue to deepen the use of technology in the electoral process in Nigeria.

“Just like the expansion of voter access to Polling Units, the Commission appeals to the media for support so that this novel idea will also be successful.

” We intend to undertake the CVR exercise over a period of at least one year. The success of the exercise depends to a considerable extent on citizens’ awareness through voter education. There will be new registrants, requests for intra-State and inter-State transfers as well as the replacement of voters’ cards as provided by law.

“Furthermore, with the relocation of voting points to underserved areas as autonomous polling units, there is a need for massive publicity so that citizens are familiar with their voting locations well ahead of all forthcoming elections. We appeal for your partnership to achieve this goal “.

President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists NUJ, Chris Isiguzo expressed delight at the level of implementation of suggestions offered the commission by the media.

“I am happy that our discussions here don’t just end up here. They have started bearing fruits, fruits that would to a large extent, help in deepening democratic governance

” When the electoral body and the media unites, clearly there will be a fertile ground for democracy to thrive.

” I am happy that today, one of the key issues that we discussed during our last meeting has materialised and that has to do with creating or expanding voter access to Polling units”, he stated.

