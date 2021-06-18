





By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The prices consumers paid for purchase of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly called petrol, National Household Kerosene and Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) increased in May, while the prices paid for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were mixed, depending on the volume of the cylinders.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed these in its Petrol, Cooking Gas, Kerosene and Diesel Watch Reports for May 2021.

According to the bureau, the price paid by consumers for premium motor spirit (petrol) increased MoM by1.01 per cent to N168 in May from N166 in April.

The price consumers paid for refilling 5kg cylinder of Cooking Gas increased by 0.12 percent month-on-month, MoM, to N2,071 in May from N2,069 in April. However, the price consumers paid for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder for Cooking Gas decreased by 0.66 percent MoM to N4,288 in May from N4,317 in April 2021.

The report stated further:”States with the highest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Lagos (N186.26), Benue (N180.83) and Ebonyi (N177.40).

“States with the lowest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Gombe (N161.33), Borno (N162.27) and Zamfara (N162.31).”

The price per litre paid by consumers for Kerosene increased by 0.23 per cent MoM to N363 in May from N362 in April. Similarly, the price per gallon paid by consumers for Kerosene increased by 3.34 percent MoM to N1,266 in May from N1,226 in April.

The report noted that states with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Ebonyi (N477.08), Enugu (N464.44) and Taraba (N437.04). While states with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Bayelsa (N251.11), Yobe (N298.15) and Abuja (N305.33).

The bureau also said that the price paid by consumers for diesel increased by 0.69 per cent MoM to N238in May from N237 in April.

It stated:”States with the highest average price of diesel were Sokoto (N259.29), Bauchi (N258.00) and Benue (N256.17). States with the l