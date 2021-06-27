.

—Says equity, fairness to all zones ‘ll reduce agitation

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on FERMA. Senator Gershom Bassey has thrown his weight behind the devolution of power in the ongoing constitutional review.

Senator Bassey, who represents Cross River South Senatorial District and a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state also said that with fairness and equity, the recent agitations in some geopolitical zones of the country especially in the Southeast would fizzle out.

Speaking to Vanguard in Abuja, Senator Bassey condemned the recent ban on Twitter by the Federal Government but added that the social media blogger should “behave more responsibly.”

Asked on his take on the ongoing constitution review to address some concerns in the country, he said, “I’m all for it 100 percent. I’m a member of the Constitution review committee. I am 100 percent for the review of our constitution, especially as it concerns the devolution of power because I believe that one of the biggest problems in Nigeria and why things don’t work is largely because of the concentration of power in the centre.

“It’s just humanly impossible for so much power to be concentrated in the center and for you to be effective. So you need to devolve power so that other people can help you do this work. And then you maintain the essential areas that you feel you can concentrate on in the centre, but we should devolve power to the states and to the local governments too.

“So I think that’s one of the biggest things that we need. So yes, I’m all for the Constitution review.”

Senator Bassey, who was recently ranked 10th out of 109 member senate in sponsoring Bills with 15 Bills to his credit said additional state to Southeast would help to reduce agitations in the zone.

Fielding question on what should be responsible for the recent agitations South East and South West and what should be the solution, he said:

“Well, I don’t know what is responsible for the agitations, because I cannot pretend to be in the minds of the agitators. But what I do know is that there must be fundamental fairness in the way we conduct our businesses in Nigeria. And if we can achieve fairness for all in Nigeria, then I think some of these agitations will reduce.

“For instance, take the South East, it has five states, and then you have seven states in the North West, there is a problem there. And then all the other geopolitical zones have six states each. So simple things like that, fundamental issues like that, we have to look at it as a country and try to be fair to all.”

On his position on open grazing, he said,” Well, you know, I’m a southern senator, and we back the position of the Southern governors 100 percent. We have said that in our communique. So that’s my position, my position is that of the southern governors.”

Asked how his representation in the Senate has benefited the people of Cross River State, he said it was his constituents that would judge him.

He said,” That question is not for me, it’s a question for them. Why not go and ask them? Because if I say anything, it’d be like blowing my own trumpet. But what I do know is that I’ve given my people effective and qualitative representation. When I say effective representation we are talking about representation in all its ramifications, whether in terms of your primary assignment, which is bills, motions, debates, oversight etc.

“Then your secondary assignment, which is to ensure that whatever is due to your constituency, gets to your constituency, be it projects like roads, water, electrification, solar lights, training, you name it, we have done some of those projects.

” For instance, we have just finished solar lights and some roads, but we are still doing more roads and solar lights. We have just distributed buses to constituents, we have given out motorcycles. You name it, we’ve done it.

” On Tuesday, I took up a bill for a second debate on the floor of the senate, about the School of Fisheries and research in Bakassi local government area. And that bill has gone for second reading and now it has been consigned to the Committee on Agriculture, to produce a Federal institution in Bakassi local government to create employment and create research capabilities in that area.

“So those are the types of things that I believe a senator should be doing, things that affect your constituency, directly and things that affect the country as a whole. So we’ve moved motions on illicit financial flows.

” We’ve moved motions on the economic bill. So I think I’m doing well. Incidentally, they ranked me, I think, in the top 10 of performing senators in the Senate by the last ranking I saw. So I think I’m doing quite well.”