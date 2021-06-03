The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN has again advocated comprehensive judicial reforms to maintain the secularity of Nigeria as per Section 10 of 1999 Constitution and expunging all provisions pertaining to Sharia Courts system.

CAN stated its position in Jos at the just concluded North Central public hearing by the House of Representatives Committee for the review of the 1999 constitution.

The body through Joash Amupitan noted, “We are convinced on the need to take advantage of the current review exercise to facilitate legal and judicial reforms as means of making issues of justice as a logical panacea for most challenges bedeviling the country.

“The proposed amendments shall further reinforce our earlier proposed restructuring of the nature and character of the union.

“The key issues include, amongst others, redefinition of Courts of Superior Jurisdiction to accommodate for the proposed Regional/Zonal System, which shall equally have their respective appellate structure e.g. Regional High Courts, Regional Court of Appeal, (and Regional Supreme Court); retain the structure of Federal High Courts, Court of Appeal (as the Federal Court of Appeal) and Supreme Court of Nigeria…

“Repeal Section 6 (6) (c) of the 1999 Constitution; systematize and restructure the specialized courts (e.g. industrial court) along the lines that reflect the spirit of true federalism and the proposed regional structure for Nigeria.

“Maintain the secularity of Nigeria as per Section 10 of 1999 Constitution by expunging all provisions pertaining to Sharia Courts system. Failing to implement, introduce the Christian Ecclesiastical Courts System.”

The body further called for the maintenance of the autonomy / independence of Judiciary through “financial autonomy, clarity and transparency for nomination and the procedure for appointment with multiple stakeholders participating.”

Also, Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen advocated for the inclusion of gender as a benchmark for Federal Character.

Dame Tallen asked for the creation of additional special seats for women in the Federal and State Legislative Houses to ensure women contribute actively in governance and decision-making processes.

Represented by Dr. Jophia Gupar, the Minister among other things said, “In Senate, one seat for a woman from the 36 states and the Federal Capital; in the House of Representatives, two seats for women from the 36 states and the Federal Capital and in the States’ Houses of Assembly, one seat from each of the three senatorial districts.”

However, the Christian Lawyers Fellowship of Nigeria, CLASFON in its position presented by Solomon Maren stressed, “In order to stimulate economic growth and take advantage of our diversity in the natural endowment of different resources to different regions, we, at CLASFON, therefore propose a revenue allocation and sharing formula which enables the federating regions to retain 70% of their earnings and contribute 30% to the central government.”

On execution of judgments, Maren said, “We, at CLASFON, hold the view that the rule of law is an empty slogan, if the State, its agencies and officers fail to obey court orders and honour monetary judgments against Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) or the government.

“We therefore propose an alteration of the constitution and the Sheriffs and Civil Process Act, to make it mandatory for all MDAs, and their officers, staff, and/or agents to obey court orders and honour monetary judgments against the government, MDAs, and its officers.”

