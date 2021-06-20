



Constituents of Warri Federal Constituency has congratulated the Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi as he marks his birthday anniversary.

The Warri federal constituents described Hon. Ereyitomi is a man who has given hope to the people of Warri federal constituency and has also made them feel the presence of federal government through his effort in attracting development and other social empowerment supports to his constituents.

Some constituents and stakeholders such as Chief David Seikiri Ugedi, Egbema Ladies for Ojogbojor, Ojogbojor Ladies eulogized Chief Ereyitomi noting that he has displayed dogged determination, high-quality capacity representation, foresight leader, father of all and detribalised personality, and federal lawmaker.