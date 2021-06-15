By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

THERE was confusion in All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA over alleged sack of the national chairman of the party, Chief Victor Oye by the National Executive Committee, NEC, of APGA.

But Oye reacted immediately, saying the leadership of the party is still intact.

The alleged sack was a fallout of the release of the party’s screening committee, which cleared four governorship aspirants and disqualified five others.

The statement sacking Oye upturned the result of the screening committee and extended the sale of nomination forms for interested aspirants.

In the absence of Oye, one Jude Okeke was named as the acting national chairman, while the screening committee was dissolved.

Reacting on the sack, the national publicity secretary of APGA, Mr. Tex Okechukwu dismissed it, saying the said Okeke and others who made the announcement were not officers of the party.

Okechukwu’s statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to an unfortunate incident where some people gathered under the guise of NEC of All Progressives Alliance (APGA) to purportedly announce the suspension of our revered national chairman, Ozonkpu Victor Ike Oye and some select national officers of the party.

“We wish to state without any equivocation that the so-called Jude Okeke and his cohorts are not officers or financial members of our great party and, therefore, did not have any powers to speak on behalf of the party.

“There was never a time our national chairman, Ozonkpu Victor Oye convened a NEC meeting of the party or any other meeting of the party for that matter.

“In accordance with Article 13 of the constitution of APGA 2019, only the national chairman of the party could convene meetings of NWC, NEC and national convention. As we write, no such meeting had been convened.

“The Supreme Court had made it expressly clear that only the national convention of a political party could remove the national chairman of a registered political party.

” The so-called NEC meeting was a political hatchet job to create undue tension in the party and misdirect our teeming members. But it was dead on arrival.

“The leadership of the party under Ozonkpu Victor Oye is intact and working assiduously to deliver on its governorship primary in Anambra State scheduled for June 23, 2021.

” We are determined to bring the full weight of the law to bear on mischief makers and their sponsors who are bent on causing disaffection among our members.

“Law enforcement agents have been placed on full alert to deal ruthlessly with anybody fomenting trouble in the party as APGA remains a peaceful, lawabiding party where peace, justice and equity prev