By Ibrahim Wuyo

A Nongovernmental Organisation, African Initiative for Peace Building Advocacy and Advancement (Afripeace) has said that lack of co-habitation between Christians and Muslims is responsible for crises in Kaduna State.

Speaking to Journalists, the organisation’s Focal Person in Kaduna State, Mr Odita Luka, said such pattern of living was also responsible for difficult conflict resolution in the State.

He made the observation in Kaduna on Wednesday during the training of relevant stakeholders in the State on inclusive community-led reconciliation and conflict recovery,

Mr Luka noted that a situation whereby the two religions faithful dominated one area as settlement because of ethno-religious differences contributed to rising cases of conflicts in the State.

“Kaduna State has been polarised along religious and ethnic lines, and the situation has made reconciliation very difficult”.

“Reconciliation and peaceful coexistence is achievable if residents find common ground in their humanity and values.”

“It is expected that the participants at this training would mobilise their fellow community members and find common ground for reconciliation, recovery and peace building,” he said.

In his remarks, the Assistant Programme Officer, Mr Rossi Paul, said that the aim of the training was to provide stakeholders with the needed skills to manage conflicts in communities.

According to him, the training was also to identify the roles of Community-Based Organisations (CBOs), women, persons with disabilities, traditional and religious leaders and State institutions among others, on reconciliation and conflict recovery.

He said the training was being conducted with support from Open Society Initiative for West Africa, under the project tagged, “Community-led Reconciliation and Conflict Recovery”.

“The project is being implemented in Kaduna, Kano and Plateau states, to build up community level structures for peace and reconciliation.”

“The project is looking beyond conflict and crises to leadership building and strengthening structures for community-led reconciliation.”

“The training will build the needed capacity and synergy among CBOs and other community structures in different communities to promote and sustain a harmonious relationship in communities,” he said.

A resource person, Rev. Bitrus Dangiwa, said that conflict could be managed if community members have the capacity to recover from conflict, reconcile and live peacefully with one another.

He said the call for break up of Nigeria was political, adding that whether the Yoruba go or Igbo go their separate ways, there would still be conflict because it is inevitable.

Dangiwa said the training would equip the participants with the needed capacity so that they could become Peace Ambassadors in their respective communities.

Government alone,he said,cannot sustain peace, stressing that community members are critical in maintaining and sustaining peace through reconciliation and recovery.