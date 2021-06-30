By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Three people have been killed during a communal clash in the Lavun local government area of Niger state over disputed farmland.

Besides those killed, several others were seriously injured while many houses were set ablaze in the two concerned villages.

The affected villages are Boku and Doko.

Our Correspondent reliably gathered that dangerous weapons like Dane guns, machetes and cutlasses were freely used by both sides.

A source from the area told our Correspondent that the clash started at about 5.30 am on Wednesday when farmers from Doko town were said to be going to their farms and were reportedly attacked by people from the Boku community.

Angered by the development, the Doko farmers immediately mobilized from their villages and attacked their Boku counterparts as retaliation.

Already, those who were injured have been taken to General Hospitals in Kutigi and Bida.

As a result of the development, many of the villagers from the areas have now fled their Communities afraid of reprisal attacks and are now residing with their relatives temporarily.

The Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar had intervened severally over the disputed land which had been in contention for about 50 years but remains unresolved.

When contacted, the State Police Command Spokesman, DSP Wasiu Abiodun promised to find out the true situation and get back with details but could not as at the time of going to press.