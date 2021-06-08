The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has cautioned the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams who said the alleged killing of resident of Igangan town, Ibarapa, Oke-Ogun area of Oyo State is a declaration of war on the southwest by the north.

The CNG, through its spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman warned that any attack against northerners in any part of the south for the only reason that they are northerners living as minorities in other communities would not be acceptable.

Suleiman said the CNG finds it ridiculous that Gani Adams who holds a high position in Yoruba land would still be unable to overcome his former militant tendencies and conform to rules of decency required by his title.

“We find it outrageous for Adams to so readily attribute the attacks to the north whereas the actual attackers have not yet been officially identified.

For Adams to just jump to such a conclusion that the attacks were carried out by the north and even call it a declaration of war speaks volumes of the mindset of the typical southerner against the entire northern region,” the CNG stated.

It described as contradictory that Adams who is quick to beat drums of war against the north was the same OPC leader that cheered recent attacks and killings of non-Yoruba residents of the same Igangan by Yoruba gangs under Sunday Ighoho which the CNG claimed the southern media downplayed.

