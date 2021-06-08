.

The Chief Imam of the Nasrul-lahi-li Fathi Society of Nigeria (NASFAT), Abdul Azeez Onike, says that Islam does not support any underage marriage which exposes the wife to dangers.

Onike, who doubles as NASFAT Chief Missioner, made the remark in Lagos at a press conference and campaign to halt violence against women and girls in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the campaign, entitled ‘Ending Violence Against Women and Girls,’ was organised by NASFAT with support from UNICEF under EU-UN Spotlight.

Onike said that what matters in marriage was if the persons involved could handle the responsibility of the union.

According to him, the scripture is clear about marriage instead of using contemporary standards to determine it.

“Self-evident truth is what the scripture says in this regard. If medically a child, because of age, is exposed to sexually transmitted infections, death at childbirth, such marriage is unjust.

“As a person, you must be seen to be promoting mercy and any form of violence against women and girls, God frowns at it.

“The women around us should be cherished and protected in all that we do as a people for without them humanity is threatened,” he said.

He noted that Islam is a religion of peace and must be seen to be promoting that in all ramifications.

Onike charged the campaigners to work hard to ensure that the menace of violence against women and the girl child was eliminated in the society.

The Lead Project Officer for NASFAT-UNICEF-EU-UN Spotlight Initiative, Alhaja Ganiyat Babalola, who declared open the campaign, said that violence against women and the girl child was the responsibility of all to stop.

Babalola described the high rate of domestic violence against women in the society as alarming.

She said that keeping quiet when such violence as rape, battering, discrimination against a widow and others were committed was not ideal.

“By speaking out, help will definitely come and through such the menace will fizzle out.

“As an organisation, we are working in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, the Nigeria Police and others to ensure that culprits contended with the law of the land.

“Although, there are challenges in prosecuting offenders as some victims are under family and societal pressure not to come up with information that will nail persons charged,” she said.

