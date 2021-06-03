By Olayinka Ajayi

The leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo has berated President Muhamadu Buhari over his trending statement on Twitter that he’s going to teach youths lessons he learnt during the nation’s civil war.

Speaking during a monitored interview on Channels Television, ‘Politics Today’, the Afenifere helmsman described the president’s statement as unfortunate.

“It’s a very unfortunate statement from a President of a democratic country. I was very sad when I heard it. When I was informed, I thought it couldn’t be but I am not surprised. It is those that voted for Buhari in 2015 that should be amazed. I warned you then that this man is a Dictator. He’s born a feudalist, he’s trained as a dictator, and has no respect for the rule of law.

“The problem against unity and peace in this country is President Buhari. He is not on the same page with us looking for unity and peace in this country. He stated in that statement (i.e. Tweet) that he toured 36 states. Did he tour the 36 states to say that he’s going to oppress them? Did he tour the 36States to say that there’s going to be a diversion in the rule of law in administration of the country? In the North, the insurgency is so vast, in Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto and in Katsina in his own state. He has not arrested or blindfolded the emirs of those places. I received a video where he blindfolded a traditional ruler in Ogoni in a traditional regalia.

“Two standards of ruling in this country by the president that says he loves this country. And each time those who love the country say there’s a solution to these problems, he pretends not to listen. The ones he listens to are the youths of this country who are tired of deceits. Any language he’s using, they are just deceiving themselves. The media should not allow him to change the narrative.

“How can a democratic elected president be talking of teaching his subject who voted him into power a lesson he practiced during a war?… when I say this man has a private agenda and the agenda is to wipe-out those of us who are not Fulani….”

Asked his thoughts on the National Assembly’s constitutional review, Pa. Adebanjo reaffirmed that “We cannot amend a constitution we didn’t make. We said this (1999) constitution is a fraud, Let them dispute that! We said it was not our constitution. That is where we began from.

When we say we are the people of the Federal Republic, are we Federal? Did we make the constitution? It was imposed on us by the military. Why should president Buhari find it difficult when we say we should go back to the constitution of our founding fathers? The constitution made by Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello, Nnamdi Azikwe, and Chief Obafemi Awolowo. What is the problem there? If he says he doesn’t understand restructuring, I said that is restructuring! But Garba Shehu and Adeshina will not address that.

“The groundnorm you can bind us to is the 1963 constitution. Can you deny the fact that it was the military that imposed the 1999 constitution and Abdulsam confirmed it? That is the issue, they should not divert it. Whenever they direct us to the constitution and to the National Assembly which is a problem by itself and a beneficiary of the false constitution” Adebanjo stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria