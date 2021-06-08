

By Elizabeth Osayande

Mr. Adesina Adedayo, FCTI, has been appointed the president, and Chairman of Council, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, CITN alongside others into key positions.

The election held at the 29th annual General Meeting of the Institute recently will see the new executive members steer the affairs of the Institute for the next two years.

Part of the statement from CITN signed by the Public Relations Officer, Mrs Kemi Olugbami read: “Adedayo who takes over from the immediate past president, Dame Gladys Simplice, FCTI, is a specialist, Risks Management and Economic Model Building.

“The new president also called “The Thinking Oracle, a graduate of Accounting, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, is a Fellow of both the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

“The new Chairman of Council, a member of many professional bodies who presently runs his Tax and Audit company, has over the years served the Institute in various capacities, and has risen through the ranks to become a Council Member, an EXCO member, Deputy Vice President and Vice President of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, a position he held till June 2021. Ade also served in other Professional bodies.

“Ade holds a Special Executive Masters in Leadership & Strategy from the Metropolitan School of Business and Management (UK). He is presently undergoing the Senior Executive Course 43, 2021 at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos in Plateau State.” The statement read.

Other appointees include, the VIce President, CITN, Barrister Samuel Agbeluyi, with over 10 years of professional experience, has served in various leadership capacities. He was the Honorary Treasurer of the CITN, Deputy Vice President and now the Vice President.

The Deputy Vice President, Mr. Chinyere Ohagwa, is currently the Coordinating Director, General Services Group of Federal Inland Revenue Service, Abuja; and the Honorary Treasurer, Mr. Simon Kato is actively in service and has over 30 years work experience as a Tax Administrator as at today.

Meanwhile, a new portfolio was created, the position of two new Deputy registrars.

While Dr. Lanre Olasunkanmi, FCTI, a Chartered accountant and Tax professional was appointed as Deputy Registrar, Corporate and Internal Services, Mrs Afolake Oso, FCTI, a Fellow of the Institute, and a legal practitioner was appointed as Deputy Registrar, Research and Professional Services.