The Federal Capital Territory Water Board has assured Abuja residents of clean water in spite of the recent cholera outbreak.

It added that the water it had been providing to resident had at no time been contaminated by impurities.

The Acting General Manager, FCT Water Board, Dame Joy Okoro, gave the assurance while briefing newsmen during a meeting with residents of Wuye, Wuse and Maitama on Sunday in Abuja.

She allayed the fears of residents of possible leaking of liquid from sewage lines into water bodies, resulting into the recently reported cholera outbreak in the nation’s capital.

“There is no cause for alarm. And I want to make it clear and assure residents that the outbreak of cholera has nothing to do with FCT Water Board.

“We have world class quality control systems that ensure top water quality from the point of production to the point of delivery to final consumers.

She debunked media reports alleging that contamination of water at the Lower Usuma Dam led to outbreak of cholera in the territory.

The general manager insisted that FCT water was very safe, adding that all the newspaper publications about unsafe water in the FCT was fallacy.

“We have the best treatment plant in Nigeria and it takes care of treating the water before we supply for consumption in accordance with global best practices.

“The treatment we put in takes care of everything. That is the essence of water treatment -to take care of any possible impurity and make the resource safe for consumption.

“That is what the board has been doing and it will continue to do it because the FCT Administration attaches so much value to lives of Nigerians and all residents.”

She said the board had all the chemicals for water treatment and always carry out water treatment to serve customers best quality water.

According to her, staff of the board work 24 hours, especially those in the production unit to ensure residents are served with potable water.

Dr Mohammed Kawu, Acting Secretary, FCT Health and Human Services Secretariat (HHSS), had disclosed the discovery of 91 suspected cases of cholera and seven deaths in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) as at June 23.

Vanguard News Nigeria