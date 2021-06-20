

…Also 4-year-old girl recovered

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state police command on Sunday said that it has bursted an alleged child trafficking syndicate that stole two children from Enugu state and sold to one Doctor Innocent Onwudike of Unity Hospital Awomama in Oru East local government area of lmo State, who was said to have paid one million to keep the children for him (Onwudike).

The Imo state Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, stated this at the Command’s headquarters in Owerri, while parading the suspects, three females and two males.

Still in the operation, a four years old child, one Ugonma Okerie Ruth, was also recovered from the child trafficking syndicate hide out.

On how the children were stolen from Enugu state and how the police trailed the syndicate to Imo state, the command said: “On 19th May, 2021 at about 12:30 hours one Mr Ossai Johnson ‘Male’ of Ngwo by Phinomar Road in Enugu State reported a case of missing children at the police Anti kidnapping Unit , Enugu.

“That his neighbour, one Kingsley Ehiedu ‘Male’ of Ngwo Step ,Enugu left with his two children namely Ebuka Ossai and Oluomachi Ossai of the same address to Shoprite Enugu to buy them meat pie and ice cream.

“When it became dark and she didn’t see them she had to report. After preliminary investigation it was discovered that Kingsley Ehiedu has ran away with the two children to Awomama in Oru East LGA of Imo state.”

And when it was uncovered that the stole children were taken to Imo state, the police command said that they “Swung into action. In the process the suspect Kingsley Ehiedu was arrested and his house searched. Recovered from him are as follows. A bag containing the sum of two hundred thousand naira, one Airtel Sim card, nose mask three different bunches of keys and six GSM phones.

“When he was interrogated he confessed to have taken the stolen children to one Dr Innocent Onwudike of Unity Hospital Awomama in Oru East LGA of lmo State.

On getting there, the doctor has taken the two children to his sisters residence in Owerri keeping them for two weeks and bargained to pay one million naira for them.

“He later took the police team to his sister residence in Owerri, one Mrs Ada Precilia Oluaha ‘Female’ of No. 27 Ngokpala Street Owerri , Imo State where he went and hide the two children.”

“On getting there the two children were recovered including one Ugonma Okerie Ruth, a little girl of four years . Investigation is still in progress to arrest the other members of the syndicate.

The Commissioner of police Imo Command , CP Abutu Yaro, fdc has commended the efforts of the men and urge them to sustain the tempo. He also use this medium to warn all criminals who indulge in kidnapping/ trafficking of children to leave the state as the command has put in a robust strategy that will led to their arrest,” Police said.

Photos of the alleged Child trafficking syndicate paraded on Sunday at the Imo police command.