With about 36 per cent internet penetration rate in Nigeria, online shopping has become a term no more alien to a typical Nigerian.

However, many internet users in the nation are still skeptical of the authenticity of the products on these platforms; thus the popular phrase “What I Ordered Vs What I got”. This phrase is used by people whose trust has been thrusted into distrust by the disappointment and dishonesty of some online sellers.

Despite this level of distrust, online shopping has continued to thrive in Nigeria. Not without the dejavu and caution.

In a survey quoted by Jeugmark, a handicraft and vintage online marketplace, many Nigerians claimed they only shop online if the price is cheaper when compared to the selling price in their area.

The survey which received responses from 301 internet users reported 33.6 per cent stated they only shop online if the price of the product listed is cheaper compared to the one available in their area.

On the other hand, 30.2 per cent of the respondents claimed that they only shop online if the platform is offering Black Friday deals.

Meanwhile, 19.9% of the respondents claimed variety as the main reason they shop online while 16.3% said they are forced to shop online if the item is not available in their area.

Vanguard News Nigeria