A 47-year-old carpenter, Yahya Kafinta, on Monday dragged his neighbour, Isah Mai-risho before a Shari’a court in Magajin Gari, Kaduna over alleged intimidation.

The complainant who resides in Tudun Nufawa area said that his neighbour also rains abuses at him whenever he passes him.

He prayed court to intervene into the matter and grant him justice.

Mai-risho, in his defence, deied the allegation saying they were untrue.

The judge Malam Murtala Nasir, granted the defendant N30,000 bail bond and adjourned the matter untill July 6 for the complainant to present his witnesses.

