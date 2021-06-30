



The Black Wall Street (BWS) has embarked on a journey to create 28 millionaires in dollars across Africa before the end of 2021.

Charles N Lambert, Chairman of the BWS and great leader of Africa’s first Economic War for Economic Independence made the big announcement on Wednesday in a statement made available to newsmen in Africa.

According to Lambert, revelation and insights are key to winning the economic war. One of the key insights of the movement is the importance of controlling the Production Process of the things we consume. The key to this control is a change in the buying decisions of Africans.

He said “Africans currently willingly give away $203 billion dollars in capital Flight to Europe and Asia helping develop these regions to our detriment.

“Governments across the continent have gone through very difficult campaigns to promote patronage of local industries but Africans have refused to heed all these sound economic advice.

“Instead they choose to throw our money to foreign nations through foreign brand worship and loyalty.”

Following the Africa Rebirth, as championed by Lambert, Premium Distributors for UPAP stand a chance to cash out $1 million from the BWS platform and as well receive 10% ownership rights to the advertising revenue of one of the BWS’ Satelite Channels by purchasing or selling 100 UPAP slots.

This gives the investor a lifetime 10% ownership right of the TV station that gives you $200,000 every 6 months from December 2021.

It also gives free 34 UPAP slots with a cashout value of $1 million and $3,400 month. 3 Free computer tablets, $20,000 immediate profit from resale of the computer tablets, Transferable ownership to your next of kin, Periodic appearance on the Satelite TV Channel

Lambert, the creator of Compassionate Capitalism, and founder of the new Black Wall Street found this solution to make Africans buy Africa. The most important economic policy position of all the countries in Africa combined.

This solution comes as an incentive to Africans through the Compassionate Capitalism Revolution. Part of the money which consumers spend on purchases must now be given back to them as a rule by the Producers through Investment Points.

Consumers across Africa can then use these Investments Points to improve their economic Life through investments for capital returns or in certificates to earn for jobs and contracts.

This continental consumer Empowerment initiative guarantees that Africa controls capital Flight because only Producers who are sensitive to Africans will be the ones who can sell to them.

The incentive helps us to save Africans from economic exploitation by foreign brands who take our natural resources, develop products overseas and then bring them back to sell to us depriving us economically twice in every single produce we currently consume.

To prove that this system of buying products and getting returns truly works, the new Black Wall Street led by Charles N Lambert has offered a program known as Universal Poverty Alleviation Program aka Upap.



In this program, the Upap participants are the test run so everything is designed to show the power of this incentive to Africans in improving their lives economically through tangible testimonials.

You purchase two computer Tablets from Redirect Mall through a Supermarket Policy Holder for your family, maybe one for husband or wife or any of the school kids. Both costing you only $750 dollars and giving you 20,000 Investments Points.

The Investments Points means you can then purchase the upap stock which is a shareholder rights to the entire proceeds of Africa’s first Economic war for Economic Independence.

Well because this will mean too much percentage returns for the only 20,000 upap slots, each upap slot is pegged at $100 per month dividend payments and one time $30,000 Cash Out.

This program requires that you submit your withdrawals videos, the tablet videos and the cashout videos so that other Africans can see what happens when we adopt the Black Wall Street economic philosophy of Trap and Reinvest.

Trap by buying pro Africa computer Tablet, and Reinvest by using your points to support the 28 Apps of the Black Wall Street receiving $100 per month dividend until $30,000 cash Out.

This Guinea pig black Wall Street Investment through product purchase stock is remaining only 3,000 slots right now so don’t delay.

Not only are you economically benefitting heavily from this opportunity where you can easily become a millionaire in dollars by owning 34 Upap slots, you are also the primary catalyst for the economic liberation of the entire continent because your video testimony on this network will turn the entire buying decisions of all Africans to Redirect Mall and we can practically redirect our resources, our communities, our lives and our essence.

Give power to the Revolution to make Africa a Super Power by participating in upap.

Vanguard News Nigeria