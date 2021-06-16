No doubt, these are happy days for Olumide Aderinokun, philanthropist and celebrity businessman of repute.

In a matter of months, the stylish man has quickly climbed up the ladder in the political set up of Ogun central ahead of the general election in 2023.

Olumide, who is famous for his philanthropic heart and well-liked by his people has added another feather to his cap.

The likeable Founder of Olumide and Stephanie Aderinokun, O&S Foundation was recently crowned the Akinruyiwa of Owu Kingdom and his beautiful wife, Stephanie as Owu Kingdom respectively.

The chieftaincy title is a testament to Olumide’s popularity among his people and more importantly, in recognition of his charity activities aimed at socioeconomic development of his beloved hometown.

Olumide who is a leading candidate for Ogun central senatorial seat in 2023 has done a lot in the area of service to humanity through his O&S foundation.

A lover of humanity, Olumide has shown repeatedly that he is indeed born to serve humanity. And it’s no shock that he is in the news for the right reasons.

In his usual style, the chieftaincy ceremony was another opportunity for class and merriment.

The colourful party had in attendance well-meaning individuals from all walks of life, with more than enough to eat and exotic wines flowing like water.