A bus driver, Kamoru Oladimeji, on Friday, appeared before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly stealing 350 bags of flour, valued at N5.2 million.

Oladimeji, 30, was arraigned along with his conductor, Nofiu Ibrahim, 26, on a two-count charge of stealing and fraudulent conversion.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp Doney Raphel, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on March 25 at Ojo area of Lagos.

Raphael said that the defendants stole the flour belonging to A. A. Tom Limited while working in the company.

“They were traced and arrested by the police,” he said.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 287 (7) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 (7) stipulates seven years jail term for stealing from one’s employer, while Section 411 provides two years for conspiracy.

The Chief Magistrate Mrs O. G. Oghre, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N1 million each, with two sureties in like sum.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till July 6, for mention.

