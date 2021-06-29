By Olayinka Latona

PRELATE of The Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr Samuel Kanu Uche, has called on the Federal Government to pay more attention to the health sector and upgrade the facilities therein.

Speaking on proposed presidential visit to the United Kingdom for further medical check-up after a similar trip early this year the prelate advised the Government to equip the sector for optimal service delivery to all classes of Nigerians.

Reacting to the frequent foreign medical trips of president Muhammadu Buhari, Dr. Uche said such medical trip is a sign that all is not well with our country’s health Sector.

The Prelate said this at the funeral service of

mother of Archbishop of Lagos Mainland, Methodist Church Nigeria, Mrs. Winifred Aduke Adeleye at Igbogila, Yewa North, Ogun state.

The Prelate said it appeared that the Federal Government did not pay attention to the health sector funding and infrastructure development as it often said.

The cleric said the country had enough funding to furnish its health facilities to meet optimum standard such that no Nigerian or political leader would spend money going abroad in search of quality medical services.

In his words: “Mr. President can go for medical check-up but I equally feels it is sign that all is not well with our country. If the billions of Naira that are formally spent abroad for medical treatment of most political leaders could be retained and invested into the health sector, it will go a long way to boost Nigeria’s health system.

“The best doctors, gynaecologists, cardiologist, neurologist are Nigerians but they are not here with us because of lack of equipment. I am not against Mr. President but he should please fix our health facilities, bring them to the world standard and pay medical personnel good wages so that they will remain with us here in Nigeria”, he emphasized

The Methodist Prelate also urged the Nigerian youths not to be discouraged following the many challenges facing the nation but rather “have hope for a brighter future for the nation”.