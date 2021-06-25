Godswill Akapbio

By Chris Ochayi

President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to change the history of infrastructure decays in the Niger Delta region to that of rapid infrastructural development and transformation is sacrosanct, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio has declared.

Senator Akpabio, who spoke during a visit of the Charge ‘d’ Affaires of the Embassy of Ireland to Nigeria Mr. Conor Finn and his team on him in Abuja, lamented that the region has suffered decades of lack of access to services and infrastructural development.

Senator Akpabio noted that the people of the Niger Delta region have had to bear with strive violence and deprivation since 1956 when oil was first discovered in Oloibiri Bayelsa State.

The immediate past Akwa Ibom State Governor said pollution in most areas is so serious that it destroys aquatic life, which should be a source of livelihood for the people noting that what led to Militancy was the attitude and method of operations adopted by the international oil companies (IOC’S).

He said the IOC’S displayed insensitivity and lack of corporate social responsibility, which led to the people being sidelined.

“The present administration even when working under very difficult circumstances is doing everything to alleviate the peoples suffering and the first thing that must change is the attitude, not just of the IOC’S, but also of the people because they are part of the problem.

”So there must be a change of attitude from that of receiving tokenism to that of insisting on access to development and services.”

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs (MNDA) Dr. Babayo Ardo who posited the historical perspective of the Ministry, said the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs was established in 2008 by Late President Musa Yar’ Adua basically as an interventionist ministry to enhance the development strides in the Niger Delta Region.

According to the Permanent Secretary, since the assumption of office by the Hon. Minister, Senator Godswill Akpabio, all efforts have been directed to ensure that the mandate of the Ministry is not only realized through effective coordination and harmonization of the action plans and there should be synergy in the activities of Stakeholders in realizing development in the region.

He said “we are working together to actualize all the deliverables particularly in the areas of women empowerment initiatives, skill acquisition by youths to provide basic skills and means of livelihood for that segment of the population.

”The completion of 346km East-West Road is our priority and other projects that have been completed are slated for commissioning soon.

The Minister who has also been on the front line of engaging stakeholders in ensuring sustainable peace within the region said things are definitively going to change to move the region forward, we are also ready to partner with people like you and organisations that believes strongly in human capacity development.

The Charge d’ Affaires of the Embassy of Ireland to Nigeria, Mr. Conor Finn in his remarks commended the Minister and his team for the ongoing efforts at repositioning the Niger Delta and curbing extremism within the region.

He assured that the Irish will continue to partner with the Ministry to provide sustainable development for the region and the country as a whole stressing the need to improve services and infrastructure.

Reaffirming the Irish partnership, Reverend Father Kevin O’ Hara said he has great hope in the Honourable Minister having seen what he did in Akwa Ibom State, he believes he will actualize more as the Niger Delta Minister, adding that Stakeholders Alliance for Corporate Accountability (SACA) is here to improve the standard of living of the people in the region.

He, therefore, sought for areas that the Irish government can key in to help the region to make a little difference in the Niger Delta region.

