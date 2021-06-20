By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Minister of State in the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu has dismissed speculations that the ruling All Progressives Congress APC will not survive in a post-Muhammadu Buhari Nigeria, saying with the achievements so far recorded by the President Buhari administration, the party has a long time to stay in power.

Aliyu stated this at a reception in her honour following her coronation as the Onyize (Mother of Wealth), of Ebira land by the Ohinoyi of Ebira land, His Royal Majesty, Dr Ado Ibrahim CON.

She said the infrastructural development going on in the country is a clear testimony that the APC led government is more passionate about the wellbeing of Nigerians.

Aliyu expressed optimism that Nigerians will score the ruling party high before the end of Buhari’s administration in 2023.

The minister whose coronation as Onyize of Ebira land at Okene attracted dignitaries from within and outside the country thanked President Buhari for allowing her to serve as a member of his cabinet.

The Minister appreciated the traditional ruler for finding her worthy of the title.

She said: “With a heart full of gratitude, I wish to thank you for taking your time out to honor my invitation to my Coronation as the Onyize of Ebira Land.

“Sincere appreciation goes out to you for showing solidarity in making this event memorable through your presence at the events, as well as your support in the organization. I most sincerely appreciate it”, she stated.

Dr Ibrahim in his remarks said the royal recognition showered on the minister was due to her philanthropic gestures to the people, particularly the less privileged.

“The minister’s milk of kindness was further reflected recently in her donation of foodstuffs and beverages to the people of Kogi State and FCT in the heat of the COVID 19 Pandemic last year”, he stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria