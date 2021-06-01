Breaking News
Buhari to NGE: Join me to rid Nigeria of nepotism, fake news

On 10:05 pmIn Newsby
—Congratulates newly elected leadership
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has called on the newly-elected executive members of the Nigeria Guild of Editors, NGE, to join his administration in the efforts to rid the country of fake news and to avoid negativism.

advising the media to abstain from content that is against the maintenance of law and order and the sustenance of National security.

The President has also congratulated Mustapha Isa, the President of NGE who won a second term of office in the just concluded convention of the Guild in Kano.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja last night.

According to the statement, in expressing good wishes for his new tenure, President Buhari also congratulated those who emerged as members of the Standing Committee, both the re-elected and the ones who won fresh seats.

He commended the rancour-free conduct of the elections and the unanimous acceptance of the outcome, saying this has set a good standard for other unions to copy.

In calling for a partnership between the two, the President said the media and the government working together, ”can, and will build a strong, safe, secure and inclusive Nigeria.

