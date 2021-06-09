

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday received the first made in Nigeria cell phone, known as ITF Mobile.

The Minister of Industry, trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo presented the phone to the President, before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting.

Adebayo said the phone was one of the twelve produced, using locally sourced components, by the Electrical/Electronics Technology Department of the Industrial Training Fund’s (ITF) Model Skills Training Centre.

According to him,“Twelve indigenous mobile cell phones produced by the Model Skills Training Centre of the Industrial Training Fund; an agency under Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment was launched.

“It gives me great pleasure Mr President, to present you with one of the phones.”

The President also presided over the swearing-in of one Commissioner each, for the National Population Commission and the Federal Civil Service Commission ahead of deliberations at the Council meeting.

Those sworn-in were Wakil Bukar as Commissioner of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCC) and Mohammed Dattijo Usman as Commissioner of the National Population Commission (NPC).

Bukar, replaced the FCC

Commissioner from Bauchi State while Usman replaced the NPC Commissioner from Niger State. The replaced two representatives died recently.

The council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari commenced immediately at the conference room of the First Lady’s office.

Physically present at the meeting are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Others include the Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Finance, Zainab Ahmed, Justice, Abubakar Malami and Trade and investment; Niyi Adebayo.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and other Ministers are participating in the weekly cabinet meeting from their various offices in Abuja.