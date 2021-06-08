







Some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, making brisk appearance along some streets in Onitsha, Anambra State,. FILE

Head of Membership and Mobilization of IPOB in Australia, Kennedy Ochi, who stated this in a statement while reacting to Buhari’s Twitter comments to deal with the agitators in the South East ‘in the language they understand’, explained that only a dictator can issue such a statement.

The group stated that the compliance of the sit-at-home order by Igbo and non-Igbo is an indication that the people of the region and Nigerians from other parts of the country are already miffed with Buhari’s government.

IPOB alleged that the killing of innocent southeast youths by security agents was a ploy and systematic efforts by the federal government to wipe out youths of the zone to pave way for the eventual imposition of long-awaited ‘Fulani Caliphate’ on the South East, stressing that it would continue to resist the plot.

The group further stated that nothing will stop them from achieving a Sovereign State of Biafra and leaving Nigeria which they said ‘their forefathers were conscripted to be part of by the colonialists’.

“We unequivocally condemn the reckless statement made by President Muhammadu Buhari on Twitter threatening punishment against Igbos and reminding us of the role he played during the Nigerian civil war that claimed millions of lives. It is only a dictator that can issue such a statement.

Our question to Muhammadu Buhari is; what other language are you talking about if not death, disease, and starvation of the South Eastern /Biafra region? Buhari only wishes the Igbo death and starvation.

“We are very happy that this statement was condemned worldwide and several Twitter users reported to Twitter owners the dangers of such a tweet which incites violence in the predominantly ethnically Igbo region. We are also happy that Twitter took down the tweets and also suspended the President’s account for 12-hours.”