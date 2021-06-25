



By Olasunkanmi Akoni

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, approved the formation of the Board of Federal Housing Authority, FHA, for a period of three years.

This was made known in a release signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity,Garba Shehu.

The president, reappointed Senator, Lawal Shuaibu, Zamfara State, as Chairman, while other members include: Modestus Umenzekwe, Anambra State; Mumini I. Hanafi, Kwara State; Adamu Maina Dadi, Yobe State; Eng. Adamu Ismaila, Adamawa State; Barr. Zubairu S.N, Nasarawa State; Chinyere Anokwuru, Abia State; Yinka Ogunsulire, Ondo State: Veronica N. Shinnaan, Plateau State; Aleruchi Cookey-Gam, Rivers State and Olajumoke O. Akinwunmi, Ogun State.

“The president’s approval of the appointment into the Board of FHA takes into cognisance requisite competence, experience and network in the housing industry to actualize the Administration’s vision of providing decent and affordable housing for Nigerians.” Garba stated.