

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Emir of Lafia and Chairman, Nasarawa State Council of Chiefs, retired Justice Sidi Dauda, on the attainment of his 65th birthday.

Muhammadu Buhari

The president’s congratulatory message to the renowned jurist, legal personality and respected royal father is contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday.

Buhari described the Emir’s role in the affairs of Nasarawa State and the nation as statesmanly and conciliatory, noting that his well decorated career as jurist is a model for generations to come.

“As a respected traditional ruler, I urge the Emir, as he marks this milestone, to continue to lead his people in bringing up their sons and daughters with a clear notion of the difference between right and wrong,” he said.

He wished the Emir many happy returns.



