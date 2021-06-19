By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Secretary-General of the United Nations, UN, António Guterres on his re-appointment for a second term in office, and extension of Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed’s tenure for another five years.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Saturday.

According to the statement, President Buhari congratulated the Secretary-General and Deputy Secretary-General, who was a former Minister of Environment in Nigeria, for the global recognition and opportunity to serve humanity with their experience, trusting that their passion to promote peace, alleviate poverty, improve health and empower more people will gain more speed and results.

The President said he believes Mohammed’s extension in office will further encourage more women and the girl-child, particularly in Africa and Nigeria, to aspire to new heights of leadership, dream beyond the borders of their country and learn from her dedication to seeing lives transformed for the better.

He extolled the former minister for her contributions to development, at home and abroad, praying that the Almighty God will grant her good health, strength and more wisdom for the journey ahead.