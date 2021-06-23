Iranian ultraconservative cleric and presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi gives a news conference after voting in the presidential election, at a polling station in the capital Tehran, on June 18, 2021. – Raisi on June 19 declared the winner of a presidential election, a widely anticipated result after many political heavyweights were barred from running. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the new Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi that Nigeria will work towards closer cooperation.

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja, Monday, said the election of Raisi “once again reinforces the centrality of the will of the people to the success of democracy anywhere in the world.”

The President, who was reacting to the outcome of the election said that “Raisi deserves his victory in the presidential election.”

The Nigerian leader explained that “democracy affords voters the opportunity to change or re-elect their representatives by peaceful means.”

He described Raisi as “a consummate politician with experience to lead his country to greater heights and a better future.”

President Buhari urged Iranians “to brush political differences aside and support Raisi to succeed in efforts to help the country overcome its challenges, including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and the crippling sanctions imposed on the country.”

While congratulating Raisi on his victory, President Buhari advised the President-elect “to unite the country for the sake of protecting the common interests of Iranians that transcend party lines.”

“May God guide and grant you wisdom in the discharge of the heavy responsibility your election entails,” Buhari added.

