By Dirisu Yakubu – Lagos

President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola and Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka are some of the eminent Nigerians currently gathered at the Mobolaji Johnson Railway Complex, Ebute-Metta, Lagos, for the commissioning of the Lagos-Ibadan rail way line for commerical operations.

Vanguard reports that Amaechi arrived at the venue at exactly 9:00 AM in the company of his wife, Judith, dressed in a green Niger Delta outfit with a cap to match.

The 156km standard gauge is made up of ten stations complete with state-of-the-art conveniences, car parks, elevators and ultra-modern terminals.

Also on ground to grace the ocassion are Information and Culture Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, his Sports and Youth Development counterpart, Sunday Dare, Senator Oluremi Tinubu and Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

Others include Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi and Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde amongst others.

Vanguard News Nigeria