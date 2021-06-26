.

By Kingsley Omonobi



An entrepreneur, Mr Henry Dakpokpo, has challenged Nigerians for support in bridging unemployment gap in the country by looking for ways to create jobs for the teaming number of unemployed youths in the country.

Dakpokpo made the call during the opening of his multi-purpose business centre called the “Platterz” on Saturday in New Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

He said the need to create jobs and contribute to the economic development of Nigeria was a major factor that led to establishment of the centre.

He remarked that the business complex known as the “Pricipal Arena”, comprise of restaurant, lounge, laundry, barbers and beauty saloons.

“This is the first outlet and our projection is that within a space of 12 months we should have at least three or more outlets within FCT.

“I feel sad. The government alone has not been able to bridge that unemployment gap and we need to task our entrepreneurs to think outside the box and even those looking for jobs can become job creators as well.

“The thing is that we have taken 60 employees now and we are probably going to take a hundred as time goes on.

“If more entrepreneurs take a hundred employees each, we will definitely get a lot of people off the street and the less the number of unemployed the less the rate of crimes.

“This is because people commit crimes because they want to eat,” he said.

Dapokpo said the idea behind setting up of the place was borne out of the need to bring comfort close to the people at a lower level just like we have in Maitama and Wuse 2 axis.

He said that the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) space in Nigeria had been difficult, adding that an entrepreneur needed to be dogged to be able to operate a business.

He added that the hike in price of food items would pose further challenges to SMEs in the country.

As part of Police community relations support, Engr Dakpkopo built and donated a toilet facility to support the Area B Police Station located st Abacha Road as a way of giving support to boosting the security of lives and property in the area.

Speaking while inaugurating the business outlet and the toilet facility for the police, Pastor Dipo Fisho of Christ Embassy, Jabi, said the setting up of the business place and the donation to the police was a demonstration of God’s word.

He said it was a blessing for young people to invest in the society and help young people to grow.

“I am glad and I congratulate the Dakpokpo family for what they are doing and what they have done because many young people will get employed and have a means of livelihood.

“It is something for everybody to emulate by being a blessing not just to your locality but to Nigeria in general,” he said.

The Divisional Police Officer, CSP Abayomi Philip, said he was delighted that God brought Mr Dakpokpo to the area to support the station, adding that the provision of the toilet facility would serve as encouragement for them to discharge their duty.

Philip assured the residents of the commitment of the police to ensure safety of their lives and property.

The DPO urged the youths to get engaged in profitable ventures so as to shun crimes.