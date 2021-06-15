



By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja



Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Maj. Gen. Farouk Yahaya has arrived the House of Representatives for screening.

Joint House Committee on Defence and Army respectively chaired by Hon. Babajimi Benson and Abdukraq Namdas are saddled with the task.



It will be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari recently appointed Yahaya to replace former COAS, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru who died in plane crash in Kaduna.

Details shortly