By Nwafor Sunday

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has vowed to sue the Nigerian Federal Government for suspending a micro-blogging site ‘Twitter’ indefinitely.

Buhari had in a series of tweets said: “Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War.

“Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”

In its reaction the micro-blogging site deleted Buhari’s tweet, noting that it “violated the Twitter Rules”.

Miffed with Twitter’s action, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Mohammed, accused Twitter of double standard, wondering why the social media giant has conveniently ignored alleged inciting tweets by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and his cohorts. He described Twitter’s mission in Nigeria as suspect.

However, descending on Twitter on Friday, FG suspended the operations and activities of the Micro-blogging site.

“The Federal Government has suspended, indefinitely, the operations of the microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, in Nigeria.

“The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced the suspension in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, citing the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.

“The Minister said the Federal Government has also directed the National Broadcasting l Commission (NBC) to immediately commence the process of licensing all OTT and social media operations in Nigeria”, the statement read,

Irked by FG’s decision, SERAP via Twitter promised to sue Nigerian Federal Government for suspending Twitter.

“BREAKING: We’re suing Nigerian authorities over their ILLEGAL indefinite suspension of Twitter in Nigeria.

“Nigerians have a right to freedom of expression and access to information including online, and we plan to fight to keep it that way.

“@NigeriaGov, we’ll see you in court.”

Vanguard News Nigeria